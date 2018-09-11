National Recovery Month to be honored nationwide in September

National Recovery Month (NRM) is a national observance month held every September to educate Americans that substance abuse treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a sponsor for NRM, released a national survey on drug use and health that showed:

About 1 in 13 people needed substance use treatment.

An estimated 44.7 million adults aged 18 or older had mental illness in the U.S. â¢ About half of adults in the past year did not receive either type of mental illness or substance use disorder service.

Nearly 11.8 million people aged 12 or older misused opioids in the past year.

In order to change these statistics, NRM selects a new focus and theme to spread the message and share the successes of treatment and recovery. This year's theme is titled "Join the Voices for Recovery: Invest in Health, Home, Purpose, and Community," which aims to explore how integrated care, a strong community, sense of purpose and leadership contributes to effective treatments that sustain the recovery of persons with mental and substance abuse disorders.

Millions of Americans have been transformed through the many positive changes brought by recovery. Since these successes often go unnoticed by the broader population, NRM provides a vehicle for everyone to celebrate these accomplishments. Each year, tens of thousands of prevention, treatment and recovery program facilities around the country celebrate NRM to increase awareness and educate the population on these mental disorders.

If you are interested in getting involved and promoting awareness for NRM, here are a few ways you can:

Proclamation signing: This official announcement by a public official gathers people together to generate enthusiasm and awareness for a common cause.

Walk, run or rally: These events can be sponsored by local businesses and organizations, fostering a celebratory community atmosphere in the U.S.

Cookout, dinner or picnic: These are easy ways to unite friends, families and neighbors in a positive environment. They can be tailored to encourage treatment, celebrate recovery or support a person's reintegration into society.

Public garden, artwork or memorial dedication: These events gather community members to dedicate a public landmark or item to serve as a lasting reminder of recovery.

Twitter chat, webinar, Facebook Live or Google Hangout: Technology allows people to participate in the online discussion surrounding recovery. These types of events are convenient when discussing the role of online services in recovery, such as e-therapy and support chat rooms.

Forums or discussion groups: These are cost-effective and informal ways to bring members of the community together to address local interests. These events can take place in a variety of settings, such as a provider's office or treatment center, a community center or a place of worship.

Other types of events: No event is too small to celebrate the accomplishments of individuals in recovery and those who serve them. Be sure to have information on how to get help for mental and substance use disorders readily available for participants.

BIC Alliance CEO and Founder Earl Heard is personally invested in addressing America's addiction crisis, as his book, "Rock Bottom and Backâ¢," depicts the incredible lives of 22 people who hit rock bottom through loss, trauma or addiction, but then came back from profound despair to help others in extraordinary ways.

For more information on "Rock Bottom and Back," visit www.rock bottomandback.com, call (281) 538- 9996 or email earl@bicalliance.com.

For more information on NRM, visit www.recoverymonth.gov or call (800) 487-4889.

