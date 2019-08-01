TCEQ dispatches emergency staff to ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant fire

TCEQ dispatched emergency staff at approximately 11:30 a.m. to the ExxonMobil fire in Baytown. TCEQ personnel are currently conducting handheld air monitoring. Staff will continue to monitor around the site through the remainder of the day and will reassess the need for future monitoring as it is reviewed.

The fire is ongoing, but isolated and contained, according to ExxonMobil representatives. ExxonMobil’s air monitoring has not detected any air contaminant concentrations of concern.

TCEQ is coordinating with emergency response personnel from the city of Baytown, Harris County Pollution Control, and other state and federal partners.

In addition to the handheld mobile monitoring, TCEQ has stationary monitors located at Baytown, Lynchburg Ferry, and Channelview. The agency is continuously evaluating the data from these monitors to assess any potential regional air quality impacts.

In the future, TCEQ plans to add three additional monitoring vehicles to its robust monitoring capabilities in the area. These resources are being added due to additional funding provided by the 86th Legislature.