Shelter-in-place issued in Deer Park as city monitors Level 3 incident at Lubrizol facility

The City of Deer Park, 20 miles east of Houston, has issued a shelter-in-place advisory as officials monitor a Level 3 incident at the Lubrizol facility Tuesday evening.

The city issued the alert at approximately 6:50 p.m., urging residents to shelter in place until more information becomes available.

Officials said they are actively gathering information about the incident at Lubrizol Deer Park.

Authorities have not released details about what caused the incident, whether any injuries have been reported or how long the shelter-in-place advisory will remain in effect.

Residents are urged to remain indoors and follow official instructions until the advisory is lifted.

More on this developing story at KHOU.