SEFFF a ‘hot topic’ in fire protection sector

Industrial fire protection company Protect- O-Burn's patented Self Expanding Fire Fighting Foam (SEFFF) technology is one of the hottest topics in the fire protection sector right now. The company has a recent UL listing for a C6 foam concentrate, with a new listing coming out for a fluorine-free foam concentrate. With installations on multiple continents and in various industries, the company is quickly becoming a recognized brand in several fields of application.

Protect-O-Burn offers a variety of fire protection solutions to the oil and gas industry, from portable units to permanent installations for bulk fuel storage tanks, rail on-loading and off-loading, and complex design and engineering turnkey projects for entire tank farms and refineries. According to Protect- O-Burn President and CEO Jaco du Plessis, the company started as an idea back in 2001, after a fire in a passenger vehicle. "This led me to develop and patent an extinguishing mechanism and SEFFF, designed specifically to combat fires that could occur in passenger vehicles," he said. Soon after du Plessis began building fire engines fitted with SEFFF, the local mining industry adopted the new technology, and the company was born.

Headquartered in Houston, Protect-OBurn is a U.S. and Texas registered local company that is also represented in South Africa, India and the United Arab Emirates, with potential offices in the U.K. and France set to open in 2020. Protect-O-Burn systems are also installed in Latin America for the protection of prominent oil and gas market leaders.

Jaco du Plessis, president and CEO, Protect-O-Burn North America LLC.

For more than 15 years, Protect-O-Burn has also made an impact in the mining industry, protecting conveyor belts, high-piled storage, materials handling, plant and machinery, and copper solvent extraction plants (Cu SX), not to mention the marine and aviation industries as well. "We are also gaining momentum in the forestry, agriculture, wind turbine and offshore markets," du Plessis added. "We are busy with our listing process, in the same sense as an FM listing, which will have a tremendous additional growth potential for both our company and products."

Protect-O-Burn's SEFFF is designed to immediately provide firefighting foam on a fire scene without any of the dependencies required by traditional systems. The company prides itself on installing some of the fastest firefighting foam systems in the world today, providing a consistent-quality foam from the very first drop to the last. "Our philosophy is not to mitigate a fire, but to extinguish it immediately and completely while also providing a safer, mobile firefighting platform for first responders," du Plessis explained. "We aim to accomplish that goal in a way that protects the environment and our shared natural resources."

SEFFF is designed to:

Operate without the complexities of a permanent water source, bladder tanks, proportioning, external pressure sources, pump stations, etc. Be available with nothing more than the opening of a single valve. Have an expansion ratio of 1:10, meaning a 5,000-gallon vessel will supply up to 50,000 gallons of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) or alcohol-resistant (AR) AFFF, depending on fire risk requirement. Extinguish fires immediately, not within 3.14 minutes or 55 minutes. Extinguishment begins immediately.

Protect-O-Burn designs, installs and maintains its unique, tried-and-trusted fire protection systems to solve a number of logistical firefighting problems. The company offers complete turnkey operations from specification through complete engineering to final handover for almost any fire protection project. SEFFF is also available for use with fire emergency response vehicles, agricultural machinery, portable fire extinguishers, earth-movers, on stackers and reclaimers, and on mobile skid units for temporary staging protection during maintenance. With unmatched-quality foam that's both superfast and effective, Protect-O-Burn provides a hassle-free extinguishing system ideal for bulk fuel storage facilities.

For more information, visit www.protectoburn.com or call (832) 551-7452.