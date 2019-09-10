Each September, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) observes National Preparedness Month in an effort to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning now and throughout the year. This year's theme is "Prepared, Not Scared. Be Ready for Disasters." National Preparedness Month is broken down into four weeks with four distinct focal points.

Read on to learn how you can ensure your family is prepared for the worst.

Week 1: Save early for disaster costs

The first week of National Preparedness Month puts an emphasis on making sure you're prepared financially if a disaster strikes. DHS recommends saving money in an emergency savings account for use during any crisis and keeping a small amount of cash at home in a safe space in case ATMs and credit cards don't function properly during a disaster. If you need to purchase supplies, fuel or food, you'll be thankful to have stored the cash.

It's also important to obtain property (homeowner's or renter's), health and life insurance if you do not have them. If you do have them, you should review your policies for the amount and extent of the coverage to ensure what you have in place is what is required for you and your family in the face of all possible hazards. Homeowner's insurance typically doesn't cover flooding, so you may want to consider purchasing flood insurance as well.

Week 2: Make a plan

Next, DHS stresses the importance of having a plan in the event of a disaster. DHS provides a four-step method for establishing such a plan:

1.Discuss these four questions with your family, friends or household to start your emergency plan: How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings? What is my shelter plan? What is my evacuation route? What is my family/household communication plan?

2.Consider specific needs in your household. As you prepare your plan, tailor your plans and supplies to your particular daily living needs and responsibilities -- care of children, business, pets or specific needs like the operation of durable medical equipment.

3.Fill out a family emergency plan. DHS provides a template of such a plan at www.ready.gov/makea- plan.

4.Practice your plan with your family/household.

Week 3: Youth preparedness

Teach children what to do in an emergency, whether they're at home or away. Review sending text messages, emergency contact numbers and dialing 911 for help with them.

Add your children's social media info to your family communication plan, and review that communication plan with your children at your next household meeting. Make sure to include your children's medication in your family's emergency kit, and consider including stuffed animals, board games, books or music in your emergency kit to comfort them in the event of a disaster.

Week 4: Get involved in your community's preparedness

During the final week of National Preparedness Month, DHS focuses on disaster preparedness from the perspective of your entire community. Every community has voluntary organizations that work during disasters. Visit www.nvoad.org to see what organizations are active in your community.

You should consider taking classes in lifesaving skills, such as CPR and first aid, so you know how to properly react during an emergency. In the event of an impending storm, such as a hurricane, you should check in with neighbors to see how you can help each other before and after the storm. Remember that finding support from friends, family and community organizations can help children cope with disasters. If you have a disability, plan ahead for accessible transportation that you may need for evacuation or getting to a medical clinic.

For more information, visit www.ready.gov/september.