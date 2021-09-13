Port of Houston closes in prep for Nicholas

Due to expected tropical storm weather, Port Houston Container terminals will cease in gate operations at 3:00pm today and remain closed through tomorrow morning.

Turning Basin Terminal, Bayport Container Terminal and Barbours Cut Container Terminal will also be closed.

Multi-purpose facilities will continue operating at normal hours today. We are continuing to monitor conditions and will communicate about a possible noon Tuesday reopening by 6pm this evening.

More updates to follow as information on Tropical Storm Nicholas nears the Houston area.