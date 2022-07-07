Pipeline explosion sends flames into air in Fort Bend County, Texas

A pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County has forced residents in the area to evacuate Thursday afternoon.

The evacuation of residents was instated out of precautionary measures, according to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management.

The explosion happened in the 15400 block of JoAnn near FM 1952, just west of Orchard, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

× Natural gas line. No injuries or structures damaged. It will take some time to close the line and burn off. https://t.co/2L6BVfeX00 pic.twitter.com/vfuuiKADxa — Constable Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) July 7, 2022

