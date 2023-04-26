One dead, one injured in explosion and fire at petroleum plant in Lemont

At least one person was killed and another injured in an explosion and fire Tuesday at a petroleum plant in Lemont, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff's office confirmed the fatality just after 11 a.m. at Seneca Petroleum, located at 12640 S. New Ave. in unincorporated Lemont. Lemont Fire Protection Chief Daniel Tasso said one other person suffered a minor injury in the explosion.

Multiple emergency crews were responding to the scene around 9:30 a.m., sparking road closures around the area.

The Lemont Fire District called the event an "active incident," and asked people in the area to avoid New Avenue at 127th Street. Romeoville police also tweeted that they were assisting Will County with traffic control and road closures, shutting down northbound New Avenue and High Road at 135th Street.

Emergency officials from Downers Grove also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said initial reports indicated an explosion occurred in an asphalt tank at the plant, but it is not believed there is "any type of hazmat situation" or danger to the public.

More on this story at NBC Chicago.