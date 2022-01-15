Officials say 11-alarm fire at a chemical warehouse in Passaic, NJ, contained; Warn nearby residents to keep windows closed

Authorities say they have contained a massive fire at a Passaic chemical warehouse Saturday morning.

Firefighters remain on the scene of the blaze, which began Friday night.

The mayor is asking Passaic residents to keep their windows shut as a precaution.

A huge fireball lit up the night sky in Passaic followed by a toxic cloud of smoke.

The burning chemicals inside could be seen – and smelled – miles away along Route 21.

“I was really scared, you know, like, it was like crazy. I’ve never seen nothing like that, you know?” said witness Mark Ervin

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. Friday night inside a warehouse owned by QualCo Incorporated on Canal Street.

This is a developing story.