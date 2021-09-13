Moda Midstream shut marine operations; other installations wait for Nicholas

Moda Midstream shut marine operations at its crude export terminal at Ingleside near Corpus Christi. Marine operations at the Moda Ingleside Energy Center "have been deferred," the company told Argus today.

NuStar Energy, which operates the North Beach crude terminal in Corpus Christi, is monitoring the storm but does not plan to shut any pipeline operations or terminals at this time, the company said today. NuStar has implemented its emergency action plans which could be adjusted as needed.

Magellan Midstream, which owns a large terminal and condensate splitter in Corpus Christi, said its assets along the Texas Gulf coast were operating normally.