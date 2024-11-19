Major fire breaks out at chemical company; Firefighters say fire is contained

Firefighters are on the scene of a major fire at a tank farm at 516 S 25th W Ave, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Firefighters said that Charles Page Boulevard between South Gilcrease Museum Road and South 33rd West Avenue is shut down. Black smoke could be seen pouring out of the site for several miles early Tuesday morning.

Employees of Axel Royal in the area told first responders that it likely started around the petroleum tank farm. Axel Royal manufactures hundreds of different types of lubricating oils and greases, according to its company website.

This is a developing story. For updates visit News9.