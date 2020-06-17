Summer maintenance tips for emergency generators

This summer, Clifford Power Systems wants you to make sure your standby emergency generator is maintained properly. As a leading provider of generator equipment, rental and maintenance, here are Clifford's recommendations for summer generator maintenance.

Batteries

Batteries are the single most common cause of generator failure. This is primarily the result of three factors:

Battery deterioration: As batteries age, the acid within them coats the lead plates with sulfate, resulting in the battery being unable to generate enough amps to crank the engine. This process can also cause electrical shorts if the lead debris from deterioration makes contact between the plates at the bottom of the cell. Ensure the tops of the batteries are clean and free of oil residue and dirt to prevent shorts between the battery's poles and reduce deterioration of the battery cell.

Battery charger failure: Battery chargers commonly fail due to breakers being open or tripped because of improper maintenance procedures. Always double-check to make sure the battery charger breaker has been turned back on after the completion of maintenance.

Poor/loose battery connections: Battery cable connections should always be securely tightened, clean and free of debris. Any buildup of corrosion or debris can lead to shorted connections during the cranking cycle, discharge of the battery, and deterioration of the battery cables and wiring.

Each of these conditions is preventable through proper generator maintenance performed by a qualified technician.

Cooling system

While the name "antifreeze" leads some to believe it only prevents the engine from freezing in cold winter months, the fluid serves the dual purpose of also keeping the engine cool during operating temperatures that can exceed 190 degrees Fahrenheit. Proper coolant system maintenance includes:

Coolant levels: Maintaining the proper coolant level is the bare minimum requirement for ensuring your equipment can withstand summer heat. Low coolant levels are "shutdown" faults on generators. This means if the generator senses a coolant level below the acceptable tolerance, the generator's controller will prevent the engine from starting, even during an outage. Low coolant levels can lead to the formation of air pockets within the cooling system, which lead to improper cooling, overheating and sometimes the premature failure of engine components such as seals and water pumps.

Coolant mixture: When filling the cooling system, always make sure to use either a 50/50 premixed coolant or coolant concentrate mixed to a 50/50 ratio with deionized water. Using deionized water is essential when mixing coolant, as regular tap water can lead to hard-water buildup in the engine called "scale," which can restrict the flow of coolant and clog the radiator.

Coolant condition and protection: Proper generator maintenance procedures include checking the coolant for freeze-point levels and carboxylate levels on a pass/fail basis. Antifreeze should be field-tested routinely and changed every 2-3 years or when the coolant becomes discolored, contains sediment or loses its protective properties.

Block heaters: Block heaters have a misleading name in that most people assume they are only needed during cold winter months. In fact, block heaters are essential year-round. They ensure equipment will start and come up to speed in a timely manner by assisting the generator to reach combustion faster.

Cooling system/block heater hoses: Over time, cooling system and block heater hoses deteriorate due to high operating temperatures, sometimes resulting in cracks around common failure points like hose clamps and crimping points. Hoses should be replaced every 3-5 years to prevent failure and ensure proper operation.

Performing generator maintenance during the summer months helps keep your emergency generator in top condition so you can rest assured it will be able to carry your critical building loads during a power outage. Clifford Power Systems services all generator makes and models, and its skilled technicians are available for any questions you may have about generator service, repair or maintenance plans.

