Chemical leak at plant causes area shelter-in-place; Updated

Emergency crews are also responding to the Lubrizol Plant at 41 Tidal Road in Deer Park, where a chemical leak has been reported.

Lubrizol released a statement via Twitter Sunday night: “Tonight, an odor incident tied to a rail car vapor release occurred at our Tidal (Road) facility. Other than potential noticeable nuisance odors, there is no impact or risk to the surrounding community. We are actively working to resolve this matter, including working with local authorities to keep them advised. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

La Porte OEM said Harris County Pollution Control was responding to the area to conduct air monitoring and help find the source of the odor.

Update: Both Seabrook and La Porte, Texas, officials have given an the all clear.

