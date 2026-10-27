Louisiana oil well release prompts multiagency response in Lafourche Parish

Unified Command officials are working to address a crude oil spill in an unnamed oilfield canal off Bayou Des Allemands in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, 85 miles south of Baton Rouge, with containment measures in place and no reported injuries or wildlife impacts.

The Unified Command includes representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO), the Lafourche Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (Lafourche OEP), and the Texas Petroleum Investment Company (TPIC).

During an incident briefing on October 25, officials reported that an estimated 150 barrels, or 6,300 gallons, of crude oil were released from the well. The cause of the release remains under investigation.

“There is no visible discharge coming from the well since yesterday at 10:00 a.m.,” the Unified Command said. “Well control crews are on-scene and assessments indicate the well may have naturally bridged over; however, additional equipment is on-site working to repair and gain more permanent control of the well.”

More on this story at WDSU.