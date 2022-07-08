Louisiana’s energy industry prepared for worst-case weather

It goes without saying that the past two hurricane seasons were especially hard on Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura and Ida wreaked havoc on Southwest Louisiana in 2020, and Ida decimated areas in the Southeast in 2021. These areas are still recovering from the storms and will be for some time.

Unfortunately, the upcoming 2022 hurricane season is projected to be another "above average" season according to scientists at Colorado State University (CSU), who put out annual hurricane season predictions. CSU predicts at least 19 named storms in 2022, nine of which are expected to reach hurricane strength. Four of the hurricanes are anticipated to reach at least Category 3.

For reference, an "average" hurricane season has just 14 named storms, with seven reaching hurricane strength.

We certainly hope that these storms remain over water and do not impact land here in Louisiana or elsewhere. That said, the oil and natural gas industry has held firmly to the adage "pray for the best, but plan for the worst." To that end, LMOGA and our members prepare for storms long before one enters the Gulf of Mexico and even longer before hurricane season begins.

As part of the mission to ensure the safety of their employees and the environment, LMOGA's members develop and practice hurricane preparedness plans throughout the year. It is also important to note that these plans are dynamic and constantly being updated as we learn lessons from previous storms.

These plans include, but are most certainly not limited to, evacuation and response plans, coordination with first responders, employee safety, and communication and operation plans for before, during, and after the storm passes.

Days before a storm is predicted to impact offshore drilling or production facilities, for example, operators begin to shut down activity, secure those facilities, and evacuate personnel in stages by boat and helicopter. Rigs that can be moved are relocated out of the storm's path and drillships may be moved to a safe location, as well. Producing wells are "shut in" by safety valves located below the ocean floor.

Once the storm has passed, operators may conduct flights over offshore facilities to determine if there is any visible damage from the air, and assessment teams conduct extensive on-site inspections. Once the offshore structure is deemed safe, employees return to the drilling and production facilities to restart operations. This entire process could take a few days or a few weeks, depending on the severity of the storm and its impacts, much like our return to our homes and communities.

Similarly, refineries have plans and procedures in place to reduce or shut down refinery operations, depending on the anticipated storm impact. Again, personnel safety and environmental protection are of paramount importance and drive decisions regarding operations.

Another critical piece of the planning and emergency response processes is fuel supply. Fuels are essential to daily life in our modern world, and that importance is only amplified in the wake of a storm.

First responders require fuel to perform rescue missions, members of the public require fuel to power generators and start the recovery process, and hospitals require fuel to ensure they are able to continue operations. Lives literally depend upon access to fuel and energy.

12-2637294853-62bd21cf154b4.jpg

After a storm, the safe and speedy resumption of operations is critical to maintaining our nation's energy supply. LMOGA and our industry partners work closely with state and federal emergency officials, local emergency managers, fuel transporters and local retail service stations to ensure everyone is communicating effectively to get fuel to those who need it most.

Through experience, preparation and training, Louisiana's energy industry is prepared to protect its workers, the environment and critical infrastructure should a storm impact Louisiana this year.

For more information about LMOGA and its work to protect and grow Louisiana's oil and gas industry, visit www.lmoga.com or call (225) 387-3205.