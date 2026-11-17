Clean Harbors Deer Park, located in La Porte, Texas, 25 miles east of Houston, has reported some sort of explosion incident has occurred at its facility.

A CAER message from the facility says it experienced an explosion and a fire/process upset at the facility located at 2027 Independence Parkway in La Porte. The message says the incident occurred at 8:48 p.m.

The City of Deer Park Office of Emergency Management says it is currently monitoring reports of a potential tank fire at the facility.

More on this developing story at KPRC.