A voluntary evacuation order continues for a small portion of La Porte near the Dow facility where a tanker truck was found to be venting early Wednesday.

The first alert went out at about 7:30 a.m., with the office of emergency management telling residents east of Bay Area Boulevard to shelter in place. That order has since been lifted, but the evacuation area — seen in the map below — continued as of 12:30 p.m.

Read more on this developing story at KHOU.