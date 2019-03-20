Tank fires at ITC facility extinguished

As of 3:00 am today, the firefighting crews on the scene of the ITC Tank Farm Fire are reporting that all tank fires have been extinguished. Crews continue to spray foam and water on the tanks to facilitate cooling and prevent reigniting of the remaining material. Although all fires have been extinguished at this time, steam and smoke may still be visible from the area and the possibility for reigniting still exists.

No serious injuries have been reported as a result of this incident. Air monitoring continues and as of this update readings are currently well below hazardous levels. If you believe you are suffering health symptoms from this fire please see a health care provider for evaluation.

We continue to prioritize the safety of our surrounding community, our employees and the Environment.

A media briefing will be held at 1030 Ethyl Road Wednesday morning at 10 am. We will continue to provide additional updates as more information becomes available.