Internal shelter-in-place order issued at Deer Park facility due to chemical release at processing unit

A shelter-in-place order was issued in Deer Park, 24 miles east of Houston, on Friday morning following a chemical release at a processing unit.

The Lubrizol Deer Park facility implemented an internal shelter-in-place order out of an abundance of caution. Fence-line monitoring is in place, and the Lubrizol Emergency Response Team is actively working to resolve the situation. At this time, officials say there is no impact to the surrounding community.

The type of chemical released has not been publicly identified.

City of Deer Park officials confirmed they are aware of the incident at the Lubrizol facility, located north of Highway 225, and emphasized there is currently no threat to nearby residential areas.

