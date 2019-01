Around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, a reported oil tank explosion sent smoke in the air in Liberty

Credit: KPRC, Houston

County, near the town of Daisetta, approximately 40 miles east of Houston.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Department reported there were two tanks on the road when one of them caught fire. A shelter-in-place has been ordered for residents along Highway 770 and FM 2018.

No injuries have been reported by KPRC of Houston.