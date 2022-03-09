Hurricane season: Are you prepared?

Hurricane season is quickly approaching, and the time to prepare is now.

Another above-average storm season is expected - and experts agree that the frequency and severity of storms is increasing. With the possibility of greater damage, early preparation has become increasingly crucial.

Specialized Waste Systems has been helping to protect Gulf Coast-area businesses for more than 40 years. Much more than providing a critical emergency response, Specialized is a strategic partner in helping keep manufacturing firms, petrochemical plants and vital facilities fully operational amid and following severe weather.

Specialized Vice President and General Manager Mike Hill recognizes that most businesses take precautions as storm season approaches, but Hill believes successful planning should go further.

"We all know how important it is to secure and protect physical assets in and around our facilities," he said. "At the same time, we also recommend taking a strategic look at how to enable ongoing plant operations and mitigate disruption. By considering all production reliability factors, we create plans to protect both valuable assets and valuable uptime."

Securing valuable commodities that can become scarce during or after a weather event should be at the forefront of your plan.

"We recommend staging frac tanks for fuel storage and non-potable water, plus any other resources your site or plant will need to get back up and running in the immediate aftermath of a storm," Hill said.

Although you can call an emergency response team like Specialized during a storm, it's ideal to have a partnership already in place. This ensures you get the help you need without delay.

"A true storm preparedness plan allows Specialized to ready our response teams and quickly deploy trained emergency personnel and supplies when needed," Hill said. "Our team can leverage our many industry relationships to put designated cleanup teams on standby for you."

When it comes to a company's most valuable asset - employees - it's vital to keep everyone safe before, during and after a storm. Training and emergency response drills should be performed regularly, but preparedness goes far beyond the jobsite.

"Providing temporary workstations, housing and supplies is all part of overall plant productivity - and it's also the right thing to do," Hill said.

In the event of a major storm, Specialized quickly deploys trained personnel, supplies and equipment, including PPE and generators; boats, airboats and high-water vehicles; and frac tanks, roll-offs and containers. Once the event is contained, the team continues to reduce risk by providing decontamination services, site remediation, waste transportation and disposal, and complete disaster recovery services. Specialized Waste Systems understands that overall production reliability is critical to manufacturing, both in and out of hurricane season.

For more information, visit www.specializedwaste.com or call (281) 452-1735.