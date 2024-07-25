Hurricane preparedness and response strategies for Louisiana’s O&G industry

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season was the fourth most active on record with 20 named storms.

As we find ourselves in the heart of the 2024 storm season, people all over Louisiana will be making their own hurricane preparations to protect their families and homes in case a disaster impacts our state. Louisiana’s O&G industry is no different, continuously striving to improve hurricane preparations and response plans to minimize storm impacts and shorten the time it takes to recover.

At the forefront of these efforts is the safety of Louisiana’s residents and industry workers, both onshore and offshore. LMOGA and its members prioritize phased responses based on the latest storm data and forecasts. Developing a dependable catastrophe preparation and response plan is a thorough, year-round process focused on the safety of the thousands of Louisianans who produce American energy and secure critical American energy infrastructure offshore and onshore. Throughout the year, this process ensures that operations proceed only under the safest conditions.

Days before a storm’s anticipated impact, offshore operators initiate shutdowns, secure facilities and evacuate personnel in stages, utilizing boats and helicopters. Mobile rigs are relocated out of harm’s way while safety valves below the ocean floor are shut in producing wells. Post-storm assessments are conducted through aerial flights and onsite inspections with operations resuming once facilities are deemed safe.

Refineries along Louisiana’s coast have similar plans in place, prioritizing personnel safety and environmental protection. Evacuation and emergency strategies, coordination with first responders and communication protocols are integral components of these provisions.

The significance of Louisiana’s energy infrastructure cannot be overstated. Federal waters in the GoM contribute 17% of domestic crude oil and 5% of natural gas production, while the Gulf Coast region houses over 45% of U.S. refining capacity. Louisiana’s 17 refineries, accounting for 20% of national refinery operations, play a pivotal role in fuel supply chains. Half of the East Coast’s gasoline and a quarter of the Midwest’s refined crude originates from the Gulf Coast.

During storms, the industry ensures a secure and reliable fuel supply, which is crucial for evacuation and recovery efforts. Refineries remain operational as long as the weather permits, and they swiftly and safely return to normalcy following shutdowns. First responders, citizens and essential services rely on fuel for rescue missions, power generation and maintaining critical operations.

Collaboration with state and federal agencies, emergency responders, fuel transporters and local retail stations is essential for effective coordination and resource allocation. This collective effort guarantees that fuel will reach those in need promptly, facilitating post-storm recovery efforts.

Beyond immediate response measures, companies also invest heavily in hurricane protection and restoration projects throughout Louisiana’s coast that help make our communities safer and stronger for future generations. These initiatives enhance community resilience and contribute to long-term safety and sustainability.

Investments in hurricane defense and recovery initiatives further underline the industry’s commitment to the long-term resilience of Louisiana’s coastal communities. By addressing both immediate challenges and long-term risks, the O&G sector plays a crucial role in safeguarding both lives and livelihoods in the face of natural disasters.

Safety is paramount for Louisiana’s O&G industry, which remains committed to protecting workers, the environment and critical infrastructure throughout hurricane season. Through meticulous planning, ongoing training and collaborative partnerships, the sector stands prepared to weather any storm while ensuring the continuity of essential services for the benefit of all Louisianans.

