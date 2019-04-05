HCFMO: KMCO fire investigation update

KMCO LLC plant in Crosby, Texas.

On April 4, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO) conducted and completed two entries into the KMCO fire scene. On the first entry HCFMO investigators, HCFMO HAZMAT, and a KMCO representative, entered the fire scene in HAZMAT suits and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) to conduct an initial assessment of the fire scene, fire damage, and the areas affected by the incident. On the second entry, HCFMO investigators, HFCMO HAZMAT, and a KMCO representative entered the fire scene in HAZMAT suits and air purifying respirators. During the second entry, HCFMO investigators documented the areas of the plant affected by the incident. HCFMO’s initial assessment is complete. U.S. Fire Pumps provided assistance as the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT), Crosby Fire Department and Haz Mat Special Services, LLC provided decontamination, Harris County Sheriff's Office provided scene security, and Precinct 1 Constable's Office provided Unmanned Aircraft System overflight.

The Chemical Safety Board (CSB) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been notified. HCFMO will continue investigation efforts into the origin and cause of the fire and continue to work with KMCO, local, state and federal partners. Today, CSB investigators were on-site at KMCO for the 8:00 a.m. operational brief and an OSHA representative will be arriving on scene later today.

Hazard mitigation efforts continue, including removal of unsafe structures prohibiting additional remediation efforts. Removal of unsafe structures ensures a safer environment for investigators to return into the scene for a more thorough inspection of the areas affected and the continuation of on-site investigation activities.

HCFMO continues to work with KMCO on information requested through a subpoena filed with KMCO earlier in this week. KMCO, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Harris County Pollution Control continue to monitor the air and water quality. No actionable levels have been detected. KMCO is working diligently with support from Harris County Precinct 2 to minimize off-site impact due to predicted weather changes over the weekend.