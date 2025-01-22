HAZMAT teams responding to pipeline fire in East Bernard, Texas

Crews are working to put out a fire at Tennessee Gas Pipeline in Wharton County Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

At about 12:30 p.m., the Fort Bend County Fire Marshall's Office said its HAZMAT team was en route to assist other agencies, including the Beasley and Orchard Fire Departments.

The Wharton County Sheriff's Office said the pipeline fire is in the area of Highway 90 between East Bernard and Lissie, near the town of East Bernard, Texas.

Officials said Highway 90 remains open, and no injuries have been reported.

More on this story at ABC 13.