Get granular with your emergency preparedness planning

For energy-related businesses along the Gulf Coast, failing to plan for the unexpected - storms, accidents and incidents - is simply not an option.

The health and well-being of communities, companies and lives depends on emergency response with the highest level of skill and professionalism.

Begin by identifying all potential emergency scenarios. Take stock of onsite hazards. Identify all areas of vulnerability and apply practical hazard controls.

In assessing risk, bring in outside experts, as those closest to a situation may not see potential problems. "People who work in the same environment day-in and day-out may not see potential risks, while an outside pair of eyes can view your business from another perspective," said Mike Hill, 20 year-industry expert and president of Haz Mat Special Services (HMSS).

It's also important to differentiate and plan for both accidents and incidents, which are almost always preventable, according to Hill. "They are most often caused by someone not following proper procedures or policies. Near miss incidents are a great opportunity to reevaluate the conditions and behaviors associated with the accident that almost happened. Applying effective corrective actions for accidents and incidents closes the loop. With any risk assessment or correction action, consider the vulnerabilities of your employees, the environment and company assets, in that order."

Protocols and procedures must be outlined for each identified area of risk. "The more specific your emergency response plan is, the better. A general plan will leave you fumbling when decisive action is required," Hill said. "Not all response plans are created equal. Some plans are written in a way that makes them difficult to understand."

Elements of an effective plan, outlined by HAZWOPER, include pre-emergency planning and well-identified personnel roles and lines of authority, to evacuation routes and procedures, decontamination and emergency medical procedures. Emergency response plans must clearly define how to protect employees, visitors, contractors and associated contractors.

Hill encourages companies to pay close attention to all building utility controls, emergency power sources and site protection systems. "Containing and limiting the damage from an incident or accident often rests on the management of these areas," Hill said.

To ensure plans are implemented correctly, annual and semi-annual drills are essential for being in a state of preparedness. Employing industry veterans to run drills, debrief and make corrections to plans, each exercise builds on itself in raising a facility's level of safety. Because containment and limiting damage are key to any response, listening to the advice of people who have been through actual responses to emergencies of all kinds is simply the best way to learn.

"Never take any step for granted," he said. "Complacency is one of the biggest risks that all of us face. Always be listening, learning and training."

HMSS can help secure physical assets, protect personnel and ensure production reliability with complete storm preparedness and emergency risk assessments, plans and training.

For more information, visit hazmatspecialservices.com or call (855) HAZ-MAT9.