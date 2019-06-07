Gas explosion in Santa Fe injures several

A natural gas line exploded Thursday in Santa Fe, causing multiple injuries to a crew of workers in the area, the Galveston Daily News reported. One injured man was Life Flighted and two others were transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston.

The fire was still burning yesterday evening, commented Lt. Greg Boody, police public information officer. Santa Fe Police and CenterPoint Energy workers were at the scene, trying to gain control of the gas line at 7 p.m.

A preliminary call from the Galveston Daily News to the police department reported that at least five others were injured, but an exact number couldn’t be determined. It is unclear how many were working on the gas line.

The damaged gas line is in the middle of a densely populated residential area in about the 5300 block of Avenue M, Boody said.

Santa Fe Volunteer Fire Department was first to respond to a report of flames coming from the ground. Firefighters immediately put out a call for medical transport, initially reporting one burn victim.

The names of those injured and the name of the company they worked for had not been released.

Watch the footage below.