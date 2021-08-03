Full-scale investigation continues after LyondellBasell's recent chemical leak

LyondellBasell officials say a full-scale investigation continues after the July 27 incident in which the company's acetyls unit in La Porte, Texas leaked some 100,000 pounds of a mixture including acetic acid, leading to the death of two workers and multiple injuries.

"In support of the investigations, we have established a security area and health and safety zone around the reactor," said LyondellBasell in a statement.

"It will take some time before a conclusive determination is made regarding the cause of the incident," said officials. "While we do not yet know what caused this event, we want to better understand the details surrounding it with the aim of preventing a similar incident from occurring."

The company said that with the approval of the appropriate regulatory agencies, LyondellBasell is restarting its polymers and olefins units, located in other parts of the La Porte site. Once started, officials reminded that there is potential for flaring to occur which is a normal occurrence and is a safety device used to safely burn off excess hydrocarbons, preventing them from directly entering the atmosphere.

"We recognize this is a difficult time for our employees who continue to grieve the loss of their colleagues and are offering assistance where needed," said officals. "Our workforce, and the communities where we operate, are our family, and they are our first priority."