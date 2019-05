At approximately 11:45 AM during the deconstruction of tank 80-15, a small flash fire developed.

ITC Deer Park, KPRC, Houston

There was visible smoke in the impacted tank farm; however, the pre-staged firefighting crews extinguished the fire very quickly. There were no injuries or off-site impact as a result of the incident. Air monitoring during the incident did not identify any elevated benzene levels during the time of the fire.