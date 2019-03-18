Fire expands to additional tank at ITC

The fire at the ITC Deer Park facility has spread to one additional tank adjacent to the tanks already involved in the fire, bringing the total of involved tanks to eight.

The chemical in the newly involved tank is TOLUENE, used in production of nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.

The chemicals in the tanks previously involved are NAPTHA and XYLENE, both components in gasoline, in gas blend stocks used in production of finished gasoline, and base oil used for machine lubrication.

Emergency responders continue to work on controlling the fire using foam and are working to prevent the fire from spreading further. Although the risk of explosion is minimal, ITC continues to take precautions to further reduce this possibility.

Air monitoring continues a of this update low levels of particulate matter have been detected. A single volatile organic compound detection has been found 6 miles southwest of the facility. These readings are currently well below hazardous levels. Out of and abundance of caution, City of Deer Park officials continue to urge residents to shelter in place. In other words, remain indoors. Close all doors and windows and turn off central heating and any air conditioning units. You may use electric space heaters to help keep you warm.

Highway 225 continues to remain closed in both directions east of Beltway 8. Independence Parkway is also closed north of Highway 225.

All personnel are accounted for and there have been no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

ITC officials continue to work closely with first responders to contain the fire. The safety of the surrounding community, our employers, or responders and the environment remain our top priorities.

ITC is coordinating its response with representatives of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the US Environmental Protection Agency, the US Coast Guard, Harris County and other Federal, State and local agencies.