Fire continues at Fort Worth plastics warehouse

Early this morning, a 3-alarm fire at the Poly-America manufacturing plant continued as firefighters battled the blaze, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. No injuries were reported.

“It’s going to be burning for hours,” said Grand Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Murphy in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Wednesday that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Grand Prairie officials are continually checking air quality conditions.

“The State of Texas is monitoring the industrial fire in Grand Prairie and working closely with local officials and first responders to address safety concerns in the community,” Abbott said. “The state will provide any necessary resources to the area. I ask Texans in the Grand Prairie community to heed the guidance of local officials and pray for the safety of the first responders combating the fire.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the blaze continued burning.