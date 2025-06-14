Fire at Marathon Oil refinery in Texas City

The city said on social media that officials are closely monitoring the situation.

The Texas City OEM said a shelter-in-place order was lifted at 2:14 p.m on Saturday.

Marathon said in a statement that there have been no reports of injuries.

Read Marathon's full statement:

"Trained teams are responding to a fire at Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery. At this time, there have been no reports of injuries and all personnel are accounted for. Air monitoring is being deployed in the community as a precaution. The safety of responders, workers and the community is our first priority as we respond to the situation."

Emergency officials said a fire had broken out at a Marathon Oil refinery in Texas City, Saturday afternoon, 50 miles south of Houston.

The Texas City Office of Emergency Management (OEM) first posted about the fire at 12:25 p.m. The refinery is located on 5th Avenue South east of 25th Street South.

The Texas City Fire Department is at the scene and conducting air monitoring.

We don't yet know what caused the fire or if any injuries have been reported.

"Our team is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with the appropriate shareholders," the Texas City Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook.

