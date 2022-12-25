Fire at Holly Refinery

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa.

Fire Holly Refinery Tulsa

The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight.

Photos show black smoke pouring out of the refinery near W. 31st St. and Southwest Blvd. around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Perry King with Groendyke Transport told News On 6 he was offloading liquid propane when he noticed the smoke.

