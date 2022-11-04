Federal investigators determine cause for fatal bp-Husky refinery fire

Federal investigators have determined that the Sept. 20 fatal fire at the bp-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon was caused when flammable chemicals accidentally released at the refinery ignited.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released its findings, adding that the investigation into the incident that cost two lives and caused significant damage to the refinery is ongoing.

The workers, brothers Ben Morrissey, 32, and Max Morrissey, 34, both of Oregon were severely burned, their family told WTOL 11.

All other staff were accounted for after the incident, according to a the statement from the company. Around 600 people work at the refinery. It was unclear how many were working the night of the fire.

The board said its team is examining the valves and interconnected piping associated with the refinery's fuel gas mix drum in the Crude 1 unit. The mix drum, which was installed around 2016, according to the agency's news release, is used to combine various sources of flammable gases for use as fuel in refinery furnaces and boilers.

The agency also is gathering documents and collecting equipment from the site, as well as interviewing employees. Investigators have interviewed more than 80 people and expect to interview 20-30 more, according to a release from the board.

The board's investigation is just one such inquiry in the wake of the fatal fire. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the United Steelworkers union also are investigating.

The refinery has been in operation for more than 100 years. It covers 585 acres and can process 155,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The refinery produces gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuels, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, Sulphur, heating oil, pet coke and asphalt.

In August, Calgary-based Cenovus announced it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. Cenovus, BP's joint venture partner, already owns the other 50%.

Source: WTOL