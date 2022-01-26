Explosion at Westlake Chemical in Louisiana, six injuries reported

A large explosion and fire have been reported at Westlake Chemical South near Lake Charles in Louisiana, injuring at least 6 people, local officials and witnesses say.

There is no threat to the surrounding community and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

The incident happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday when an empty tank for Ethylene Dichloride exploded at Westlake Chemical South, which is a chemical manufacturer on PPG Drive in Westlake, about 4 miles west of Lake Charles.

Two of the injured were taken to Oschner Christus St. Patrick Hospital and three were taken to Lake Charles Memorial. One was treated at the scene, plant spokesperson Joe Andrepont told The American Press.

Large plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the site, prompting a precautionary lockdown at all Sulphur and Westlake schools. “All students, faculty, and staff are safe,” the Calcasieu Parish School Board said in a statement.

Other details about the explosion are not immediately known.