1 dead, dozens injured after explosion at steel facility

Dozens of people have been injured, and one has died, following an explosion at the U.S. Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, Pennsylvania, 15 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Video from Sky 4, Pittsburgh's only news helicopter, captured fire crews battling flames as ambulances rushed to the scene.

Dispatchers confirmed multiple people have been injured. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration is in touch with local officials in the area as they respond to the explosion.

My Administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton, PA as they respond to an explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant this morning. @PEMAHQ and @PAStatePolice are in touch with first responders and have offered all assistance.



The scene is still active, and… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) August 11, 2025

