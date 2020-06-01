Department of Labor awards dislocated worker grants in response to the coronavirus emergency

The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the award of four Dislocated Worker Grants (DWGs) totaling $23,823,000 to help address the workforce-related impacts of the public health emergency related to the coronavirus. These awards are funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided $345 million for DWGs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. This latest award follows four previous waves of funding, bringing the total amount awarded to states and territories to $222,044,958.

“These grants will be very helpful in mitigating the effects of the coronavirus on state workforces and ensuring they have the right resources to assist those affected by this pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “We continue to encourage states to leverage these funds to assist in contact tracing and other re-opening activities.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the coronavirus a nationwide public health emergency on January 31, 2020. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also issued coronavirus emergency declarations for states, outlying areas, and Indian tribal governments on March 13, 2020. These federal declarations enable the Secretary of Labor to award Disaster Recovery DWGs to help address the workforce-related impacts of this public health emergency.

Disaster Recovery DWGs may provide eligible participants disaster-relief employment to address coronavirus impacts within their communities, as well as employment and training activities. Employment Recovery DWGs provide reemployment services to eligible individuals affected by mass layoffs, such as those resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Four states will receive award funding in this wave. They are Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maine, and Washington.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.

For further information about the coronavirus, please visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

