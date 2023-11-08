Massive plant fire out, shelter-in-place lifted, San Jacinto County OEM says

Dozens of firefighters remain on the scene of a chemical plant fire at Sound Resource Solutions in the Shepherd area in San Jacinto County, 50 miles north of Houston.
The massive fire that followed an explosion at 8:17 a.m. is now under control after burning for hours. KHOU 11 reporter Jason Miles is there and said he no longer sees any smoke.
At 1 p.m., Sound Resource Solutions president Geoff Harfield said the explosion was caused by a "forklift incident." He didn't give any other details.
One person was injured in the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital but will released later today, according to Harfield.
“He’s with the right people and they’re taking care of him. He’s doing good – he was worried about us, so he’s doing good," Harfield said. "He’s going to be home with his family this evening, so that’s good news – everyone’s accounted for and everyone’s going to be OK."
There was a one-mile shelter-in-place for residents in the area of FM 1127, according to the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management. That was reduced from the previous file-mile order. Residents and businesses in the area are urged to stay indoors and to turn off their HVAC systems.
