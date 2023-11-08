Massive plant fire out, shelter-in-place lifted, San Jacinto County OEM says

Dozens of firefighters remain on the scene of a chemical plant fire at Sound Resource Solutions in the Shepherd area in San Jacinto County, 50 miles north of Houston.

The massive fire that followed an explosion at 8:17 a.m. is now under control after burning for hours. KHOU 11 reporter Jason Miles is there and said he no longer sees any smoke.

At 1 p.m., Sound Resource Solutions president Geoff Harfield said the explosion was caused by a "forklift incident." He didn't give any other details.

One person was injured in the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital but will released later today, according to Harfield.

“He’s with the right people and they’re taking care of him. He’s doing good – he was worried about us, so he’s doing good," Harfield said. "He’s going to be home with his family this evening, so that’s good news – everyone’s accounted for and everyone’s going to be OK."

There was a one-mile shelter-in-place for residents in the area of FM 1127, according to the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management. That was reduced from the previous file-mile order. Residents and businesses in the area are urged to stay indoors and to turn off their HVAC systems.

× As US 59 continues to be closed from Shepherd to US 190 in Livingston, motorists are asked to be patient and expect delays as traffic is detoured onto US 190. TxDOT crews are assisting law enforcement in traffic control. Reduce speed and stay alert. pic.twitter.com/NjqokhT4WX — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) November 8, 2023

