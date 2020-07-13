COVID-19 impacts may echo beyond 2020

While chemical companies have been helping government and health authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a strong supply of critical care supplies, demand and prices for critical materials, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, have slumped as automotive, construction, and consumer markets have weakened.

In a new report released today, Deloitte’s “Midyear 2020 chemical industry outlook”, predicts US chemical industry revenues may decline as much as 14-15% year over year in 2020.

To successfully navigate the challenging landscape, Deloitte outlines key considerations for chemical companies competing in the COVID-19 era, including: