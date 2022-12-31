Corpus Christi oil spill 3.5 times larger than first reported, Flint Hills says

Updated reports show that around 14,000 gallons of oil spilled, up from the previous estimate of 3,800 gallons. Flint Hills has not yet determined the cause.

The revised estimate Friday from Flint Hills Resources came after the U.S. Coast Guard found more oil Thursday in an area of North Beach.

"Flint Hills has mobilized resources, assessed the area, and is taking steps to recover material from the impacted areas. Crews also remain on site at Ingleside, where those cleanup efforts continue," the company said in a statement.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Flint Hills Resources initially estimated 90 barrels of light crude oil had spilled into the La Quinta Channel of the Corpus Christi Bay. It provided those estimates on Dec. 26. Every barrel holds 42 gallons of oil, so that initial estimate was for 3,780 gallons, which officials rounded to 3,800.

The original estimate was "based on an initial surface area assessment of the material that was discovered near the docks on Ingleside Bay," Flint Hills said.

Then Friday, it revised that estimate to 335 barrels spilled, or 14,070 gallons.

For more on this story visit KHOU.