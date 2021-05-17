Chevron says fire extinguished at Richmond, Calif. refinery

Chevron Corp said the fire that broke out at its 245,271 barrel-per-day Richmond, California refinery was extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to Reuters.

In addition to the refinery fire crew, the Richmond fire department responded to the fire, the company said in a statement, adding the plant also experienced a process unit upset that caused some flaring.

A spokesperson from the Contra Costa Health Services department said it has requested a report on the incident within 72 hours.

"This report will give the refinery a chance to investigate the incident now that emergency conditions have been abated and provide details to our agency so that we can work together to identify root causes and prevent future similar issues," it said.

The department also said it determined the refinery fire did not approach "action levels" for contaminants of concern, and believed that the "community should not have been adversely impacted" by the incident.