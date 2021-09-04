Chevron commits $3 million to support Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts

Chevron Corporation announced it is making a commitment of $3 million to support relief and recovery efforts underway in the communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

“As a major employer and longtime partner in several Gulf Coast communities, Chevron is fully committed to helping the region recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida,” said Brad Middleton, vice president of Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit, which is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. “We understand that these resources are vital to support the needs of our communities. There is significant recovery work to be done, and Chevron stands by our fellow Louisiana residents through this difficult time.”

American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Team Rubicon will each receive a $500,000 donation to support immediate relief efforts throughout the impacted region, including Jefferson, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Charles, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Tammany parishes, and others. The remaining $1.5 million will be distributed across local organizations focused on disaster relief. In addition, the company will match qualifying donations to hurricane relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer. Together, this financial assistance aims to help Chevron’s employees, families and communities during times of need.

Organizations like the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Team Rubicon are key partners in delivering that assistance. “Thanks to Chevron’s generous support, the Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to shelter and support thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are proud to count on partners like Chevron as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need.”

“For decades, Catholic Charities has responded to the needs of the community after natural disasters,” said Sister Marjorie Hebert, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. “As we prepare to respond to short- and long-term needs in the community, we are so grateful for Chevron’s commitment to Louisiana and that they have entrusted us with the funding to be able to help people after Hurricane Ida.”

“Chevron’s support of Team Rubicon is truly an incredible investment in Louisiana’s recovery, especially as we begin to understand the extent of the damage left by Hurricane Ida,” says Art delaCruz, chief executive officer of Team Rubicon. “This partnership will allow our Greyshirt volunteers to make an even greater impact as we assist communities in recovering after the storm.”

Chevron has been producing and delivering energy in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico for more than 80 years. Its Gulf Coast-based workforce supports offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Chevron Pipeline Company in Port Fourchon and the Chevron Oronite Company’s Oak Point plant. The company also operates the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery in Mississippi, and with its marketers, Americas Fuels and Lubricants has Chevron- and Texaco-branded retail stations across the Gulf Coast region.