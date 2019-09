An explosion at an oil refinery of Eni in the North of Italy caused early on Tuesday morning no injuries and has been brought under control, the Italian oil and gas company said in a statement.

“Assessment is on the way to quantify damages. The refinery is working normally”, the company added.

Eni said the explosion at the Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi refinery was restricted to a part of the gassification plant, as reported by Reuters.

