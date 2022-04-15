Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion

Immediate evacuation orders are in place for the City of Haven after an explosion at the Haven Midstream gas plant Thursday afternoon.

The evacuations were originally lifted Thursday evening, but Reno County Emergency Management put the evacuations back in place due to new concerns of additional explosions.

“Responding g fire crews were met with active flames, heavy smoke, and explosions. Emergency crews established an initial perimeter around the plant and the initial fire was mostly contained,” Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar said in an early-Friday-morning news release.”

Reno County officials said after further inspection of the plant, they found 2,000 to 3,000 gallons of trapped liquid natural gas. They said the relief valves are compromised, which could set off another explosion.

