2 workers hospitalized in Geismer chemical incident

What was at first thought to be a chemical fire is being referred to as an incident as two workers at a chemical plant in Geismar were hospitalized on Friday.

For more on this story visit WBRZ.

"Today at approximately 11:30am, two contractors working outside one of our production areas at the Geismar, LA site were potentially exposed to an inert substance while performing maintenance work. They were immediately treated onsite by primary first responders and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment. There was no offsite impact or additional exposure onsite. BASF is investigating the incident.

BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility. We care about our employees and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion." - BASF