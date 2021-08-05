‘No threats to the public’: 100-gallon chemical spill reported at Texmark Chemicals facility in Galena Park, Texas

Local and emergency officials are working to resolve a chemical spill at the Texmark Chemicals, Inc. facility in Galena Park.

Company officials said a 100-gallon chemical spill had occurred and warned that at this time, odor and a sheen on Panther Creek may be noticeable to the community.

Galena Park mayor Esmeralda Moya issued a statement about the spill that said in part:

“Product was spilled on the ground and some of the product entered Panther Creek. Currently, there are no threats to the public and their Environmental clean-up team is on-site starting clean-up. There are no injuries and no threats to the public at this time.”

