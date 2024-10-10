1 killed, several injured after chemical release reported at refinery in Deer Park, Texas, officials say

The cities of Pasadena and Deer Park, Texas, have announced a shelter-in-place after a hydrogen sulfide release at a Deer Park facility reportedly caused one death and several injuries on Thursday evening.

The Shell Pemex facility at 5900 Highway 225 told ABC13 it was "dealing with an emergency" at about 6:18 p.m.

Minutes later, authorities confirmed one dead, one transported by Life Flight, and several others injured.

Houston ABC 13 Eyewitness News reports it saw the Life Flight helicopter take off from the scene, and more are reportedly on the way.

Deer Park has issued a shelter-in-place for the city's north side from State Highway 225 to X Street and has shut down State Highway 225.

City officials are urging people in the area to go inside, close all windows and doors, and turn off their air-conditioning units until an all-clear is given via the ReadyPasadena Alert System or social media.

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless gas known for its pungent "rotten egg" odor at low concentrations. It is extremely flammable and highly toxic and can cause mild headaches or eye irritation, unconsciousness, and death even at low concentrations.

ABC 13's SkyEye helicopter is over the active scene where Harris County Hazmat Response crews are working.

Pemex Deer Park is an oil refinery located in Deer Park, Texas, on the Houston Ship Channel in the Greater Houston area. It is owned and operated by Pemex. Pemex is a refinery that processes crudes from several countries.