AirBANK Pressure System improves Shelter-In-Place solutions

MineARC Systems continues to be an industry leader in the research and development of innovative solutions for safe haven and shelter-in-place systems. One of MineARC’s newest products, the AirBANK Pressure System, is designed to protect personnel in case of an accidental chemical release by maintaining an internal positive pressure within the shelter-in-place to prevent the ingress of toxic gases. The AirBANK has been installed at various petrochemical facilities across the U.S., Australia and India.

AirBANK Control comes equipped with a bypass feature that will detect if internal levels are not within breathable air limits.

The AirBANK was developed with simple operation in mind, allowing personnel to use it effectively during an emergency. MineARC’s Aura-FX Digital Gas Monitor has been integrated into the AirBANK, helping to maintain the shelter’s gas levels within a specified range. The Aura-FX monitors and displays gas levels in real time, including site-specific toxic gases as required. Aura-FX also includes customizable voice-activated commands to direct users to perform certain tasks within the shelter.

The AirBANK provides rapid pressurization, which is conveniently activated and maintained using the AirBANK Control’s simple one-touch HMI touch-screen. The AirBANK Control is equipped with a bypass feature that automatically detects if the internal levels are not within breathable air limits, assuring personnel they are in a safe environment.

Air leakage testing and sealing is critical in determining the condition for a potential shelter- in-place. MineARC is proud to work alongside High Performance Building Solutions to determine the best solutions for customers that comply with the highest standards of safety.

“Minimizing uncontrolled air leakage in the built environment is more important than ever as sustainable design and construction practices increase,” said Meghan McDermott, co-owner and architectural engineer of High Performance Building Solutions. “No longer can dependence on grossly oversized mechanical equipment be used to cover up a poorly performing building envelope. Current building codes require a continuous air barrier, but still allow for contractors to sign off that a continuous air barrier is in place.”

MineARC recently worked alongside a major power supplier in the Carolinas by providing 14 AirBANK Systems for five different shelter-in-place locations. After careful evaluation, including room leakage tests, MineARC engineers determined the AirBANK was the right solution for the sites’ emergency preparedness. Each AirBANK Control includes a UPS battery backup in case of a main power failure, a standard feature for the AirBANK. The AirBANK Cylinder Rack is designed to store up to 11 high-pressure breathable air cylinders and allows any number of cylinder racks to be daisy-chained as required. The units installed detect ammonia, but the AirBANK Control can be tailored to detect any type of toxic gas monitoring a given site may require.

The AirBANK Cylinder Rack is designed to store up to 11 high-pressure breathable air cylinders.

By utilizing the latest technology, MineARC continues to develop products that go beyond meeting industry requirements for life-saving scenarios. MineARC understands the importance of personnel safety, and products like the AirBANK Pressure System aid in fulfilling the requirements necessary for the best outcome in case of an emergency situation.

MineARC Systems provides safe haven equipment to Nutrien, INVISTA, Chemours, Duke Energy, BP Castrol, IOWA Fertilizer and many other petrochemical customers.

For more information, visit www.minearc.com or call (214) 337-5100.

View in Digital Edition