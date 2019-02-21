Wood to deliver pre-FEED for world's largest single site refinery

Wood  has been awarded a contract by ADNOC Refining to deliver pre-front end  engineering and design (pre-FEED) for a new refinery in Ruwais, in the western region  of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is set to become the world's largest  refining and petrochemicals complex. 

The  award is for a state-of-the-art refinery with a capacity of 600,000 barrels of  crude oil per day. The new refinery will be designed to have full conversion  capability and allow integration with existing petrochemicals infrastructure in  Ruwais.

Wood  will provide a pre-FEED package based on its proven design and execution expertise,  drawing upon the company's global centres of engineering excellence supported by  the local Abu Dhabi-based team. Wood will also provide services including  licensor selection, site master plan development, scope of work for the FEED  phase as well as an EPC schedule and cost estimate. The pre-FEED phase is  expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

ADNOC  Refining CEO Jasem Ali Al Sayegh said: "Today marks a significant step towards  fulfilling ADNOC's strategy of developing the largest integrated refinery and  petrochemicals complex in the world. We are delighted to partner with Wood and  to have their global expertise available to us. This a major milestone in the  future growth plans of ADNOC Refining." 

Bob  MacDonald, CEO of Wood's Specialist Technical Solutions business, said: "We are  pleased to continue our relationship with ADNOC Refining. This pre-FEED award  allows us to partner with ADNOC in developing a world-scale state-of-the-art  facility - a flagship development for the UAE. 

"This  contract also enables us to expand our footprint in the Middle East and  supports our commitment to developing and enhancing local engineering  capabilities in Abu Dhabi."

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting