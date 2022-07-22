Wood saves power client millions

When preparing to replace 14 Foster Wheeler heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) units for a client in Florida, Wood developed and applied a new innovative method to provide significant cost savings to the client, ultimately benefiting its rate-paying business and residential customers.

Wood’s team developed a horizontal trolley rigging system for the HRSG retrofits. This first-of-its-kind method enabled access from the side of the HRSG casing to minimize the removal of existing equipment requirements and heavy crane requirements.

The engineering and construction plan saved the client an estimated $500,000 persecution,per HRSG.

Utilizing this system, the team was able to reduce the radius and the boom point elevation of the heavy lift crane, reducing the required crane capacity from 800 tons to 500 tons and saving the client a considerable cost. This innovative method also reduced total downtime of the units by over 50 percent. The nature of the design, supply and installation of this awarded contract allowed for the early constructability reviews between the design and installation teams to engineer and implement the trolley system.

Wood’s experienced integrated project team executed the full contract scope to design, supply and install its engineered products, relieving the client of any issues or gaps that could have occurred from using a designer or supplier and a separate installation contractor. The engineering and construction plan saved the client substantial time and money to the tune of an estimated $500,000 per section, per HRSG. This equated to a savings of approximately $7 million for the LP economizer sections. The team also used this method to replace the 14 LP evaporative sections on the same units, performed during earlier unit outages, ultimately saving the client an estimated $14 million in comparison to the traditional method.

