Williams is building more than pipelines

Natural gas infrastructure is not a growth story you hear much about anymore.

Most of the conversation has shifted to renewables, electrification and the energy transition. But Williams Companies has been quietly putting together one of the more interesting capital programs in the energy sector, and it deserves a closer look.

The company made its name on pipelines. Its Transco system is one of the country's most critical pieces of energy infrastructure, delivering natural gas along the East Coast and connecting producers to the industrial customers and power generators who need it. That business is performing well. Third-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA came in at $2.039 billion, up 6% from the same period a year ago, and Williams raised its full-year guidance to a range of $8.3 billion to $8.5 billion.

Williams expands beyond pipelines to power data centers and clean energy projects

Strategic evolution beyond transport: While traditionally known for operating massive transmission networks like the Transco system, Williams is actively expanding its footprint into power generation, clean energy initiatives, and localized infrastructure to meet surging industrial demand.

While traditionally known for operating massive transmission networks like the Transco system, Williams is actively expanding its footprint into power generation, clean energy initiatives, and localized infrastructure to meet surging industrial demand. Powering data centers and technology hubs: The company is positioning itself to support the rapid growth of energy-intensive data centers nationwide, providing turnkey power solutions and investing in dedicated on-site power generation facilities.

The company is positioning itself to support the rapid growth of energy-intensive data centers nationwide, providing turnkey power solutions and investing in dedicated on-site power generation facilities. Integrated energy solutions: Williams continues to diversify its operations by integrating advanced emissions-monitoring technologies, carbon capture programs, and regional capacity expansions that tie natural gas supply directly to modern electrical and industrial consumers.

What is new is what the company is building alongside that pipeline business.

Power generation, delivered directly

Data centers need power. A lot of it, reliably, and fast. The traditional utility model -- where a large customer connects to the grid and waits for infrastructure to catch up -- is not moving quickly enough to meet demand from AI computing, cloud infrastructure and large-scale industrial facilities. Williams saw that gap and started building into it.

The company's Power Innovation portfolio is a collection of behind-the-meter natural gas generation projects designed to serve large customers directly. Rather than delivering gas and stepping aside, Williams is staying in the picture as the power producer. Projects currently in the portfolio include Socrates, which wrapped its first phase in 2026, plus Apollo, Aquila and Socrates the Younger. The biggest one on the board right now is NEO -- 682 megawatts, targeted to come online in the second half of 2028.

In July 2026, Williams announced that Blackstone and a group of investment partners would put $5.34 billion into five of these Power Innovation projects. Blackstone's group takes a 49% noncontrolling equity stake. Williams keeps 51% and stays in charge of commercial and operational decisions. About $4.4 billion of that total covers 49% of projected growth capital for the projects, with the rest going directly to Williams. It is a structure that keeps the balance sheet manageable while the company pursues a capital program that would otherwise be difficult to fund entirely on its own.

Williams has set a long-term adjusted EBITDA growth target of more than 11% annually through 2030. The Power Innovation portfolio is a big part of how the company gets there.

The pipeline side is not standing still either

While the power generation story gets most of the attention, Williams added meaningful capacity on its pipeline network during the same period. Southeast Supply Enhancement II brought more than 150 million cubic feet per day of new Transco capacity online. The Garden Connector added another 84 million cubic feet per day. Across four projects total, Williams added 413 million cubic feet per day in new pipeline capacity, plus a 9.4-billion-cubic-foot storage expansion at Clay Basin.

It is worth noting that the pipeline and power businesses feed each other. Behind-the-meter generation requires fuel delivery. The more power projects Williams builds, the more gas it needs to move through its own network. That dynamic is built into the growth model.

Haynesville buildout adds Gulf Coast reach

Williams' acquisition of Momentum Midstream's Haynesville Shale assets brought additional gathering and processing infrastructure into the fold, connecting more Gulf Coast gas supply to LNG export terminals and industrial markets downstream. Two projects connected to that position have significant construction implications.

Delta Access is a proposed $1.5 billion pipeline expansion targeting initial capacity of 2.25 billion cubic feet per day, with a first-quarter 2029 in-service target. The Shelby Trough Connector is designed for 750 million cubic feet per day at first, with the potential to reach 1.5 billion cubic feet per day, targeted for second-quarter 2028. Both are driven by LNG export demand and the continued growth of natural gas consumption along the Gulf Coast.

What the supply chain should be watching

The Power Innovation portfolio, the Transco expansions, the Haynesville projects -- these are not lined up sequentially. They are running at the same time. That means Williams is deploying capital across multiple project types and timelines simultaneously, which translates to a broader window of contractor and supplier opportunity than a single large project would typically create.

EPC contractors, turbine suppliers, electrical and instrumentation firms, pipeline construction companies -- the Williams growth program represents several years of active workload across the Gulf Coast corridor. The 2026 growth capital guidance of $7.3 billion to $7.9 billion puts real numbers behind that statement.

For more information, visit williams.com.